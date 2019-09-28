OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF)

Since OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMain Holdings Inc. 38 0.72 76.25M 3.49 11.88 PPDAI Group Inc. 4 19.19 81.47M 1.89 2.06

In table 1 we can see OneMain Holdings Inc. and PPDAI Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PPDAI Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than OneMain Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. OneMain Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than PPDAI Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OneMain Holdings Inc. and PPDAI Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMain Holdings Inc. 202,361,995.75% 12.8% 2.3% PPDAI Group Inc. 2,262,364,277.58% 49.3% 21.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for OneMain Holdings Inc. and PPDAI Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PPDAI Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$44.17 is OneMain Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 20.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.3% of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.5% of PPDAI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.93% are PPDAI Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneMain Holdings Inc. 13.25% 21.31% 22.6% 40.75% 23.66% 70.65% PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78%

For the past year OneMain Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PPDAI Group Inc.

Summary

OneMain Holdings Inc. beats PPDAI Group Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.