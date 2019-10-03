OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Contrasting side by side

Both OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMain Holdings Inc. 38 0.68 76.25M 3.49 11.88 Yirendai Ltd. 9 -108.86 12.58M 2.21 5.07

Demonstrates OneMain Holdings Inc. and Yirendai Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Yirendai Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than OneMain Holdings Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Yirendai Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OneMain Holdings Inc. and Yirendai Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMain Holdings Inc. 203,333,333.33% 12.8% 2.3% Yirendai Ltd. 139,933,259.18% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

OneMain Holdings Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.43 beta. Yirendai Ltd.’s 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.61 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for OneMain Holdings Inc. and Yirendai Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Yirendai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

OneMain Holdings Inc. has a 25.38% upside potential and an average target price of $44.17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.3% of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Yirendai Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of OneMain Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneMain Holdings Inc. 13.25% 21.31% 22.6% 40.75% 23.66% 70.65% Yirendai Ltd. -4.6% -19.09% -26.57% 1.82% -37.87% 4.09%

For the past year OneMain Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Yirendai Ltd.

Summary

OneMain Holdings Inc. beats Yirendai Ltd. on 14 of the 13 factors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.