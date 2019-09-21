OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMain Holdings Inc. 34 2.09 N/A 3.49 11.88 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 37 0.00 N/A 0.89 48.96

Table 1 highlights OneMain Holdings Inc. and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to OneMain Holdings Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 16.7% 9.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for OneMain Holdings Inc. and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0 0 6 3.00

OneMain Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $44.17, and a 17.72% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is $46, which is potential -3.14% downside. The data provided earlier shows that OneMain Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than PagSeguro Digital Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.3% of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are OneMain Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneMain Holdings Inc. 13.25% 21.31% 22.6% 40.75% 23.66% 70.65% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. -6.05% 12.85% 67.42% 101.95% 51.97% 132.14%

For the past year OneMain Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors PagSeguro Digital Ltd. beats OneMain Holdings Inc.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.