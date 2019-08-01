OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Credit Services company, OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of OneMain Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand OneMain Holdings Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has OneMain Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.80% 2.30% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing OneMain Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OneMain Holdings Inc. N/A 33 11.88 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

OneMain Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio OneMain Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for OneMain Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 3.68 2.67

OneMain Holdings Inc. currently has an average target price of $45, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. The potential upside of the peers is 87.77%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that OneMain Holdings Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OneMain Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneMain Holdings Inc. 13.25% 21.31% 22.6% 40.75% 23.66% 70.65% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year OneMain Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than OneMain Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

OneMain Holdings Inc. has a beta of 2.43 and its 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

OneMain Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

OneMain Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors OneMain Holdings Inc.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.