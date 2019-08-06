One Stop Systems (OSS) Now Covered By Benchmark with $3.5000 Target; Boston Scientific (BSX) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) with a “Buy” rating. The price target for OSS is exactly $3.5000. It gives a potential upside of 107.10% from company’s last stock close price.

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25 with “Strong Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BSX in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Canaccord Genuity. See Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $45 New Target: $43 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, makes, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has market cap of $57.61 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. It has a 41.78 P/E ratio. The firm offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 6.65 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO’S PATENTS ‘254, ‘766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Profit Rises 2.8%; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.77 million activity. Fitzgerald Joseph Michael also sold $1.77M worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold Boston Scientific Corporation shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 115,362 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 489,815 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.02% or 238,694 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.25% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moors And Cabot invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Panagora Asset Management accumulated 57,061 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,084 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt Company has 190,700 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Nottingham Advsr holds 0.21% or 31,786 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 0.4% or 151,929 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Limited has 7,715 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Company Lc has invested 0.04% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Daiwa Securities Group Inc owns 201,540 shares. Profund Ltd Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 560,196 shares.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boston Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

One Stop Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.50 million. The firm offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It serves manufacturers of automated equipment used for telecommunication, industrial, and military applications.

More notable recent One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “OSS Receives $1.1 Million Initial Order for New AI-Powered Satellite Signal Regeneration System – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “OSS to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 pm ET – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “21 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.