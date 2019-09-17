One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Reaches $2.78 After 3.00% Down Move; Anchorage Capital Group Lowered Pg&E (PCG) Holding By $3.20 Million

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 0.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 145,585 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Anchorage Capital Group Llc holds 23.29 million shares with $533.81 million value, down from 23.44M last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $5.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 4.42M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM

The stock of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.50% or $0.225 during the last trading session, reaching $2.775. About 68,420 shares traded. One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has declined 60.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.48% the S&P500. Some Historical OSS News: 09/04/2018 – OSS Exhibits New High-Performance Computing Solutions at the 2018 NAB Show, April 9-12; 20/03/2018 One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 08/05/2018 – ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC OSS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $36 MLN TO $38 MLN; 19/04/2018 – OSS Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 26/03/2018 – One Stop Systems Doubles HPC Datacenter Efficiency with New Rack Scale GPU Accelerator System Offering; 17/04/2018 – ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF SIX MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – OSS Appoints Director David Raun as Audit Committee Chair, Succeeding Retiring Director William Carpenter; 08/05/2018 – ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC OSS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 31 TO 38 PCT; 21/03/2018 – OSS Reports 2017 Results: Net Revenue up 46% to Record $27.5 Million, Provides Guidance for 2018; 21/03/2018 – ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $36 MLN AND $38 MLN IN 2018The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $44.54 million company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $2.69 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OSS worth $1.34 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. One Stop Systems has $4 highest and $3.5000 lowest target. $3.75’s average target is 35.14% above currents $2.775 stock price. One Stop Systems had 2 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “OSS Wins Major Design-in to Provide Flash Array Systems to Fortune 500 Customer – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “OSS’ German Facility Certified to Support $60 Million OEM Contract – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “OSS Receives $5.5 Million Flash Array Order for Military Radar Application – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. OSS’s profit will be $321,038 for 34.69 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by One Stop Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

One Stop Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company has market cap of $44.54 million. The firm offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It serves manufacturers of automated equipment used for telecommunication, industrial, and military applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.70M were reported by Finepoint Limited Partnership. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 1.30 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny, New York-based fund reported 12,535 shares. Laurion Management Limited Partnership reported 663 shares stake. Lpl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 855 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 2.68 million shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 97,592 shares. Hudock Gp Limited Liability Com holds 600 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 5.96 million shares. Jefferies Gp Lc reported 690,354 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 2.01 million shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.2% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New York-based Stonehill Capital Limited Liability has invested 28.11% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.01% or 55,967 shares.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.44M for 2.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $17’s average target is 53.15% above currents $11.1 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PCG in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $400 target in Monday, August 19 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 16 report.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E reaches $11B settlement on California wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Playing With Fire Looking At Pacific Gas & Electric – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.