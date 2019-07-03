One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Reaches $2.08 After 6.00% Up Move; Inphi (IPHI) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Inphi (NYSE:IPHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inphi had 10 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson on Monday, January 28 to “Buy”. See Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) latest ratings:

The stock of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 26.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $2.08. About 4.92 million shares traded or 9823.69% up from the average. One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has declined 53.70% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OSS News: 17/04/2018 – ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF SIX MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – OSS Appoints Director David Raun as Audit Committee Chair, Succeeding Retiring Director William Carpenter; 04/05/2018 – AIGH INVESTMENT PARTNERS L.P REPORTS A PASSIVE STAKE OF 7.4 PCT IN ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC AS OF FEB 1 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – OSS Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 21/03/2018 – ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $36 MLN AND $38 MLN IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC OSS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 31 TO 38 PCT; 20/03/2018 One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 21/03/2018 – OSS Reports 2017 Results: Net Revenue up 46% to Record $27.5 Million, Provides Guidance for 2018; 08/05/2018 – ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC OSS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $36 MLN TO $38 MLN; 26/03/2018 – One Stop Systems Doubles HPC Datacenter Efficiency with New Rack Scale GPU Accelerator System OfferingThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $30.16M company. It was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $2.20 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OSS worth $1.81 million more.

One Stop Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.16 million. The firm offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It serves manufacturers of automated equipment used for telecommunication, industrial, and military applications.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.89 million activity. The insider EDMUNDS JOHN sold 10,000 shares worth $400,000. Ogawa Richard sold $6,441 worth of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.48M were sold by Tamer Ford on Tuesday, February 12. Torten Ron had sold 47 shares worth $1,846.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 271,253 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 56.25% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.82% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Rev $60.1M; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 54c-Loss 56c; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Inphi Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 72,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.03% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) or 3.20 million shares. Hood River Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.71% or 323,019 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 8,757 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research Inc has 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,403 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.02% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) or 176,200 shares. Wasatch Advsrs owns 379,598 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,582 shares. Herald Mgmt Ltd invested in 130,000 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 555,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% or 389,528 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.02% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Juncture Wealth Strategies holds 0.42% or 12,346 shares in its portfolio.

