One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) and Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Comparing side by side

As Computer Peripherals companies, One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) and Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Stop Systems Inc. 2 0.00 10.01M -0.10 0.00 Nano Dimension Ltd. N/A 0.00 26.47M -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of One Stop Systems Inc. and Nano Dimension Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of One Stop Systems Inc. and Nano Dimension Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Stop Systems Inc. 427,211,813.41% -5.2% -4.1% Nano Dimension Ltd. 8,292,606,516.29% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for One Stop Systems Inc. and Nano Dimension Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Stop Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nano Dimension Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of One Stop Systems Inc. is $3.75, with potential upside of 25.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.6% of One Stop Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.54% of Nano Dimension Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are One Stop Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.36% are Nano Dimension Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Stop Systems Inc. 1.22% -4.32% -28.45% -26.06% -60.48% -14.43% Nano Dimension Ltd. -8% -16.85% -45% -62.11% -79.82% -63.82%

For the past year One Stop Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional (3D) printed circuit board printers. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.