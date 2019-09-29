One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) and Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Comparing side by side

As Computer Peripherals companies, One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) and Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|One Stop Systems Inc.
|2
|0.00
|10.01M
|-0.10
|0.00
|Nano Dimension Ltd.
|N/A
|0.00
|26.47M
|-0.60
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of One Stop Systems Inc. and Nano Dimension Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of One Stop Systems Inc. and Nano Dimension Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|One Stop Systems Inc.
|427,211,813.41%
|-5.2%
|-4.1%
|Nano Dimension Ltd.
|8,292,606,516.29%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for One Stop Systems Inc. and Nano Dimension Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|One Stop Systems Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Nano Dimension Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of One Stop Systems Inc. is $3.75, with potential upside of 25.42%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 19.6% of One Stop Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.54% of Nano Dimension Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are One Stop Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.36% are Nano Dimension Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|One Stop Systems Inc.
|1.22%
|-4.32%
|-28.45%
|-26.06%
|-60.48%
|-14.43%
|Nano Dimension Ltd.
|-8%
|-16.85%
|-45%
|-62.11%
|-79.82%
|-63.82%
For the past year One Stop Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Nano Dimension Ltd.
Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional (3D) printed circuit board printers. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
