One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Computer Peripherals companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

One Stop Systems Inc. has 19.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 43.62% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand One Stop Systems Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.77% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have One Stop Systems Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Stop Systems Inc. 417,326,773.95% -5.20% -4.10% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares One Stop Systems Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio One Stop Systems Inc. 10.01M 2 0.00 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for One Stop Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Stop Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 2.50 2.56

As a group, Computer Peripherals companies have a potential upside of 133.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of One Stop Systems Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Stop Systems Inc. 1.22% -4.32% -28.45% -26.06% -60.48% -14.43% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year One Stop Systems Inc. has -14.43% weaker performance while One Stop Systems Inc.’s rivals have 44.48% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of One Stop Systems Inc. are 1.8 and 0.9. Competitively, One Stop Systems Inc.’s peers have 3.13 and 2.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. One Stop Systems Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than One Stop Systems Inc.

Dividends

One Stop Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

One Stop Systems Inc.’s peers beat One Stop Systems Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.