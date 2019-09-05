One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) is a company in the Computer Peripherals industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

One Stop Systems Inc. has 19.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 43.62% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand One Stop Systems Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has One Stop Systems Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Stop Systems Inc. 0.00% -5.20% -4.10% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing One Stop Systems Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio One Stop Systems Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for One Stop Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Stop Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.67 2.66

The potential upside of the rivals is 62.72%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of One Stop Systems Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Stop Systems Inc. 1.22% -4.32% -28.45% -26.06% -60.48% -14.43% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year One Stop Systems Inc. had bearish trend while One Stop Systems Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

One Stop Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, One Stop Systems Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.29 Quick Ratio. One Stop Systems Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than One Stop Systems Inc.

Dividends

One Stop Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

One Stop Systems Inc.’s competitors beat One Stop Systems Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.