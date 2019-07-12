One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties Inc. 28 6.79 N/A 1.35 21.69 W. P. Carey Inc. 77 14.11 N/A 3.30 24.23

Table 1 demonstrates One Liberty Properties Inc. and W. P. Carey Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. W. P. Carey Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. One Liberty Properties Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than W. P. Carey Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows One Liberty Properties Inc. and W. P. Carey Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 3.3% W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

One Liberty Properties Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, W. P. Carey Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for One Liberty Properties Inc. and W. P. Carey Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

W. P. Carey Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79 consensus price target and a -6.09% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares and 52.7% of W. P. Carey Inc. shares. One Liberty Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.3%. Competitively, 1% are W. P. Carey Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Liberty Properties Inc. 2.84% 7.75% 4.56% 12.8% 19.56% 21.14% W. P. Carey Inc. 3% 0.92% 6.61% 23.85% 22.3% 22.39%

For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc. was less bullish than W. P. Carey Inc.

Summary

W. P. Carey Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors One Liberty Properties Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.