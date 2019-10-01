One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties Inc. 29 6.57 N/A 0.94 30.65 Urban Edge Properties 18 9.57 116.63M 0.94 17.78

Table 1 demonstrates One Liberty Properties Inc. and Urban Edge Properties’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Urban Edge Properties seems to has compared to One Liberty Properties Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. One Liberty Properties Inc. is currently more expensive than Urban Edge Properties, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us One Liberty Properties Inc. and Urban Edge Properties’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Urban Edge Properties 632,826,912.64% 11.9% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.76 beta means One Liberty Properties Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Urban Edge Properties’s 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for One Liberty Properties Inc. and Urban Edge Properties.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urban Edge Properties 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Urban Edge Properties is $20, which is potential 1.78% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

One Liberty Properties Inc. and Urban Edge Properties has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.7% and 94.9%. Insiders owned 1.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Urban Edge Properties shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33% Urban Edge Properties -2.05% -2.39% -10.15% -18.39% -24.61% 0.66%

For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc. was more bullish than Urban Edge Properties.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats One Liberty Properties Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.