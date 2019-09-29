One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties Inc. 28 6.33 15.47M 0.94 30.65 UMH Properties Inc. 13 -28.00 35.90M -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties Inc. 55,868,544.60% 0% 0% UMH Properties Inc. 273,628,048.78% -15.1% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

One Liberty Properties Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. UMH Properties Inc.’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.63 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both One Liberty Properties Inc. and UMH Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.7% and 59.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.9% are UMH Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33% UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06%

For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc. has stronger performance than UMH Properties Inc.

Summary

One Liberty Properties Inc. beats UMH Properties Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.