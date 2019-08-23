One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties Inc. 29 6.53 N/A 0.94 30.65 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.48 N/A 1.70 11.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of One Liberty Properties Inc. and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than One Liberty Properties Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. One Liberty Properties Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 2.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both One Liberty Properties Inc. and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.7% and 89.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33% TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.87% 1.86% 0.2% 1.28% -4.45% 8.04%

For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc. has stronger performance than TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.