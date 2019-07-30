One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties Inc. 28 6.92 N/A 1.35 21.69 Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.51 N/A -5.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for One Liberty Properties Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of One Liberty Properties Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 3.3% Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -162.7% -9.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares and 84.1% of Spirit MTA REIT shares. About 11.3% of One Liberty Properties Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Spirit MTA REIT shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Liberty Properties Inc. 2.84% 7.75% 4.56% 12.8% 19.56% 21.14% Spirit MTA REIT 1.47% 1.33% -13.46% -27.84% 0% -3.51%

For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc. had bullish trend while Spirit MTA REIT had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors One Liberty Properties Inc. beats Spirit MTA REIT.