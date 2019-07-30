One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|28
|6.92
|N/A
|1.35
|21.69
|Spirit MTA REIT
|8
|1.51
|N/A
|-5.36
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for One Liberty Properties Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of One Liberty Properties Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|8.4%
|3.3%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0.00%
|-162.7%
|-9.8%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 51.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares and 84.1% of Spirit MTA REIT shares. About 11.3% of One Liberty Properties Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Spirit MTA REIT shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|2.84%
|7.75%
|4.56%
|12.8%
|19.56%
|21.14%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|1.47%
|1.33%
|-13.46%
|-27.84%
|0%
|-3.51%
For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc. had bullish trend while Spirit MTA REIT had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors One Liberty Properties Inc. beats Spirit MTA REIT.
