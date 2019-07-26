One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Both One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties Inc. 28 6.84 N/A 1.35 21.69 Lexington Realty Trust 9 6.08 N/A 1.08 8.53

Table 1 demonstrates One Liberty Properties Inc. and Lexington Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lexington Realty Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. One Liberty Properties Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Lexington Realty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides One Liberty Properties Inc. and Lexington Realty Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 3.3% Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

One Liberty Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.87 and its 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lexington Realty Trust on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

One Liberty Properties Inc. and Lexington Realty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 82.9%. Insiders owned roughly 11.3% of One Liberty Properties Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Lexington Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Liberty Properties Inc. 2.84% 7.75% 4.56% 12.8% 19.56% 21.14% Lexington Realty Trust 2% 0.77% -3.67% 9.27% 12.48% 11.94%

For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lexington Realty Trust.

Summary

One Liberty Properties Inc. beats Lexington Realty Trust on 10 of the 9 factors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.