One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK)

One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties Inc. 28 6.74 N/A 1.35 21.69 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.33 N/A 0.39 38.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of One Liberty Properties Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Empire State Realty OP L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to One Liberty Properties Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. One Liberty Properties Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Empire State Realty OP L.P., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 3.3% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11.3% of One Liberty Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Liberty Properties Inc. 2.84% 7.75% 4.56% 12.8% 19.56% 21.14% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -0.59% -2.98% -9.8% -17.54% -25.17% 8.89%

For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc. has stronger performance than Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Summary

One Liberty Properties Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 8 of the 9 factors.