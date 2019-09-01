One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties Inc. 29 6.49 N/A 0.94 30.65 Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 9.50 N/A 0.93 38.03

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of One Liberty Properties Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated. Cousins Properties Incorporated appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than One Liberty Properties Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. One Liberty Properties Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides One Liberty Properties Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 1.7% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

One Liberty Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cousins Properties Incorporated has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for One Liberty Properties Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cousins Properties Incorporated is $10.75, which is potential -69.02% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.7% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.3% of Cousins Properties Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Cousins Properties Incorporated has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33% Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33%

For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc. was more bullish than Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Cousins Properties Incorporated beats One Liberty Properties Inc.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.