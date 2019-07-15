One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) Comparing side by side

One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties Inc. 28 6.78 N/A 1.35 21.69 Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.31 N/A 0.80 14.07

Demonstrates One Liberty Properties Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Exantas Capital Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. One Liberty Properties Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Exantas Capital Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of One Liberty Properties Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 3.3% Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% -2.3% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

One Liberty Properties Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.87. Competitively, Exantas Capital Corp. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.9% of Exantas Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.3% of One Liberty Properties Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Exantas Capital Corp. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Liberty Properties Inc. 2.84% 7.75% 4.56% 12.8% 19.56% 21.14% Exantas Capital Corp. -0.97% 5.15% 3.88% 2.74% 14.58% 12.18%

For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc. has stronger performance than Exantas Capital Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors One Liberty Properties Inc. beats Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.