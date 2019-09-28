One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties Inc. 28 6.33 15.47M 0.94 30.65 CyrusOne Inc. 72 4.95 111.98M 0.45 127.84

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for One Liberty Properties Inc. and CyrusOne Inc. CyrusOne Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than One Liberty Properties Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. One Liberty Properties Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than CyrusOne Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us One Liberty Properties Inc. and CyrusOne Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties Inc. 55,868,544.60% 0% 0% CyrusOne Inc. 154,989,619.38% 2.1% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

One Liberty Properties Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.76. CyrusOne Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.67 beta.

Analyst Ratings

One Liberty Properties Inc. and CyrusOne Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CyrusOne Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, CyrusOne Inc.’s average target price is $71.13, while its potential downside is -8.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.7% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares and 0% of CyrusOne Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are CyrusOne Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33% CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55%

For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc. was more bullish than CyrusOne Inc.

Summary

CyrusOne Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors One Liberty Properties Inc.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.