One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties Inc. 29 6.96 N/A 0.94 30.65 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 16 6.34 N/A 0.31 55.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of One Liberty Properties Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. One Liberty Properties Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.76 beta means One Liberty Properties Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s 0.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.7% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares and 86.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41%

For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.