One Horizon Group Inc. (OHGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 2.66 N/A -0.29 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.40 N/A -7.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see One Horizon Group Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us One Horizon Group Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44%

Risk and Volatility

One Horizon Group Inc.’s 2.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 197.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Sphere 3D Corp.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of One Horizon Group Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp. has 0.4 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. One Horizon Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sphere 3D Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares and 12.3% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares. One Horizon Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.2% of Sphere 3D Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Horizon Group Inc. -1.17% -22.67% -63.61% -78.73% -93.47% -48.44% Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. has weaker performance than One Horizon Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sphere 3D Corp. beats One Horizon Group Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.