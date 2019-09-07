One Horizon Group Inc. (OHGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Both One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 4 7.38 N/A -0.05 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.97 beta means One Horizon Group Inc.’s volatility is 197.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Smith Micro Software Inc.’s 62.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.38 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both One Horizon Group Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 9.6% respectively. About 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% are Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.