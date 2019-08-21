One Horizon Group Inc. (OHGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Both One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 1.72 N/A -0.29 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 94 12.43 N/A 0.76 134.86

Table 1 highlights One Horizon Group Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

One Horizon Group Inc.’s 2.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 197.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s 70.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of One Horizon Group Inc. Its rival Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. One Horizon Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for One Horizon Group Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s average price target is $118.33, while its potential upside is 8.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year One Horizon Group Inc. has -77.89% weaker performance while Paylocity Holding Corporation has 69.56% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats One Horizon Group Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.