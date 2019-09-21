One Horizon Group Inc. (OHGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 2.13 N/A -0.29 0.00 Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 5.32 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of One Horizon Group Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1%

Liquidity

One Horizon Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Forescout Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. One Horizon Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

One Horizon Group Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 80.1%. About 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Forescout Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89% Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75%

For the past year One Horizon Group Inc. has -77.89% weaker performance while Forescout Technologies Inc. has 43.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Forescout Technologies Inc. beats One Horizon Group Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.