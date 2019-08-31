One Horizon Group Inc. (OHGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Both One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.67 N/A 0.02 263.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

One Horizon Group Inc. has a 2.97 beta, while its volatility is 197.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a 1.2 beta and it is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

One Horizon Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. One Horizon Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for One Horizon Group Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is $7.5, which is potential 48.81% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.1% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% are One Horizon Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than One Horizon Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. beats One Horizon Group Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.