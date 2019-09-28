One Horizon Group Inc. (OHGI) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 0.00 70.80M -0.29 0.00 Zuora Inc. 15 0.00 78.45M -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights One Horizon Group Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group Inc. 19,932,432,432.43% -92.4% -64.4% Zuora Inc. 531,504,065.04% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

One Horizon Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zuora Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. One Horizon Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zuora Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares and 55.5% of Zuora Inc. shares. 17.4% are One Horizon Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Zuora Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year One Horizon Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Zuora Inc.

Summary

Zuora Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors One Horizon Group Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.