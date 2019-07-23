One Horizon Group Inc. (OHGI) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Comparing side by side

One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 2.59 N/A -0.29 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 0.82 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of One Horizon Group Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8%

Risk & Volatility

One Horizon Group Inc. is 197.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.97. Xunlei Limited’s 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of One Horizon Group Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Xunlei Limited is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Xunlei Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than One Horizon Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.3% of Xunlei Limited are owned by institutional investors. One Horizon Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Horizon Group Inc. -1.17% -22.67% -63.61% -78.73% -93.47% -48.44% Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29%

For the past year Xunlei Limited has weaker performance than One Horizon Group Inc.

Summary

Xunlei Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors One Horizon Group Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.