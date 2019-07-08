One Horizon Group Inc. (OHGI) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Comparing side by side

Both One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 3.59 N/A -0.29 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 5 2.51 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for One Horizon Group Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Volatility & Risk

One Horizon Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 197.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.97 beta. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of One Horizon Group Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. One Horizon Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for One Horizon Group Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s potential upside is 40.19% and its average target price is $9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both One Horizon Group Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 69.4% respectively. About 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Horizon Group Inc. -1.17% -22.67% -63.61% -78.73% -93.47% -48.44% the Rubicon Project Inc. -4.91% 7.58% 33.68% 46.56% 201.42% 71.31%

For the past year One Horizon Group Inc. had bearish trend while the Rubicon Project Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

the Rubicon Project Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors One Horizon Group Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.