One Horizon Group Inc. (OHGI) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 29 7.87 N/A -3.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates One Horizon Group Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides One Horizon Group Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of One Horizon Group Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Pluralsight Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Pluralsight Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than One Horizon Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for One Horizon Group Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Pluralsight Inc.’s potential upside is 81.70% and its consensus target price is $28.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.5% of Pluralsight Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year One Horizon Group Inc. has -77.89% weaker performance while Pluralsight Inc. has 30.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Pluralsight Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors One Horizon Group Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.