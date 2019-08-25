One Horizon Group Inc. (OHGI) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) Contrasting side by side

Both One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 1.84 N/A -0.29 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 46 20.38 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for One Horizon Group Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of One Horizon Group Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, PagerDuty Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than One Horizon Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for One Horizon Group Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, PagerDuty Inc.’s consensus price target is $42.5, while its potential upside is 21.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, PagerDuty Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year One Horizon Group Inc. has -77.89% weaker performance while PagerDuty Inc. has 15.56% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PagerDuty Inc. beats One Horizon Group Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.