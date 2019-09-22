One Horizon Group Inc. (OHGI) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Contrasting side by side

One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 2.13 N/A -0.29 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.54 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates One Horizon Group Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

One Horizon Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. One Horizon Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

One Horizon Group Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61.75 consensus target price and a 19.00% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares and 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares. About 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year One Horizon Group Inc. had bearish trend while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats One Horizon Group Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.