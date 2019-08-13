One Horizon Group Inc. (OHGI) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Comparing side by side

One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 2.10 N/A -0.29 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 38 3.30 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of One Horizon Group Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Risk and Volatility

One Horizon Group Inc. has a 2.97 beta, while its volatility is 197.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Benefitfocus Inc.’s beta is 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

One Horizon Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Benefitfocus Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. One Horizon Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Benefitfocus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for One Horizon Group Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the average price target of Benefitfocus Inc. is $53.67, which is potential 95.09% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares and 74.96% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares. About 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year One Horizon Group Inc. was more bearish than Benefitfocus Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Benefitfocus Inc. beats One Horizon Group Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.