ONE Gas (OGS) to pay $0.50 on Sep 3, 2019; ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON SHARES (ZENYF) Sellers Decreased By 57.63% Their Shorts

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) had a decrease of 57.63% in short interest. ZENYF’s SI was 5,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 57.63% from 11,800 shares previously. With 14,900 avg volume, 0 days are for ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s short sellers to cover ZENYF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2569 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:OGS) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. ONE Gas Inc’s current price of $89.78 translates into 0.56% yield. ONE Gas Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $89.78. About 249,222 shares traded or 45.87% up from the average. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.73 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It has a 27.25 P/E ratio. It distributes natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial, transportation, and wholesale and public authority customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ONE Gas, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

