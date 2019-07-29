ONE Gas (OGS) to pay $0.50 on Sep 3, 2019; MIRAMONT RES ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (MRRMF) Shorts Increased By 34.26%

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:OGS) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. ONE Gas Inc’s current price of $90.82 translates into 0.55% yield. ONE Gas Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 279,171 shares traded or 61.28% up from the average. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million

MIRAMONT RES CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:MRRMF) had an increase of 34.26% in short interest. MRRMF’s SI was 87,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 34.26% from 64,800 shares previously. With 87,100 avg volume, 1 days are for MIRAMONT RES CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:MRRMF)’s short sellers to cover MRRMF’s short positions. The stock increased 7.36% or $0.0058 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0846. About 54,450 shares traded. Miramont Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRMF) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Miramont Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company has market cap of $4.63 million. It holds options to acquire a 100% interest in the Cerro Hermoso and Lukkacha projects located in the Puno and Tacna region of Southern Peru. It currently has negative earnings. The firm explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ONE Gas, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank accumulated 6,515 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,727 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 44,155 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech accumulated 49,809 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bluemountain Management Llc has 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Nordea Investment Management has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Smithfield Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 240 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 91,334 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) or 204,251 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0% or 27,889 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 200,000 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 13,985 shares. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).