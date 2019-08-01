One Gas (OGS) Stock Rose While Panagora Asset Management Upped Its Stake; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Shareholder Advisor Partners Lowered Position by $832,560

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 21.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 10,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 38,453 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 48,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 11.22 million shares traded or 18.73% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 119.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 8,584 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 3,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 232,417 shares traded or 30.09% up from the average. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curtiss (NYSE:CW) by 4,296 shares to 7,217 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 22,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,357 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3,870 shares to 15,844 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.