One Gas (OGS) Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Has Cut Position as Shares Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Plancorp Boosted Its Position

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 84.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The hedge fund held 5,410 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 33,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $94.48. About 42,117 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 8,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, up from 9,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 11.04M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Urged to Pause Growth of College Partnerships; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Finance: Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration an; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON CERTAIN MORTGAGE INTEREST RATE LOCK EXTENSIONS; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo has no plans to halt business with gunmakers -CFO; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL BUSINESS SHOULD BE EARNING MORE MONEY; 06/03/2018 – Catholic nuns push Wells Fargo to identify `root causes’ of scandals; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold OGS shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 38.10 million shares or 0.16% more from 38.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 333 shares or 0% of the stock. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated stated it has 60,543 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 97,813 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 3,211 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 2,457 shares. Smithfield Tru accumulated 240 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 10,170 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 29,550 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,080 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Nuveen Asset stated it has 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Nomura Asset owns 520 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. OGS’s profit will be $18.46M for 67.49 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% negative EPS growth.

Since September 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $23,813 activity.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 67,800 shares to 75,656 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 54,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Agf reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Connecticut-based Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.08% or 11,856 shares in its portfolio. 743,910 were reported by 1832 Asset Mngmt L P. Hollencrest Capital accumulated 6,433 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.2% or 280,462 shares in its portfolio. Insight 2811 accumulated 9,844 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited has invested 0.45% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Shoker Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 15,034 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 23,802 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Addenda Cap holds 0.35% or 103,191 shares. Cohen Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bartlett Co Limited Liability Company holds 95,262 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Horizon Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $252.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,602 shares to 13,605 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,548 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).