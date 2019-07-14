One Gas (OGS) Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Lifted Its Holding; Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Holder Shikiar Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 27,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 77,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 1.24 million shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 44.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 15,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,809 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 34,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 113,347 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 35,696 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Management holds 15,114 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 137,140 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department reported 500 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 14,100 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 2,667 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 36,500 shares. Johnson Counsel invested in 4,764 shares. Douglass Winthrop Llc reported 0.01% stake. 37,199 are held by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 104,530 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Nordea Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake.

More notable recent ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health Is Still A Buy – Cramer’s Lightning Round (10/11/18) – Seeking Alpha” on October 12, 2018. More interesting news about ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “NFG or OGS: Which Is a Better Utility-Gas Distribution Stock? – Zacks.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ONE Gas Inc (OGS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 352,060 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $114.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies In by 5,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,150 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.

