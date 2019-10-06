One Gas (OGS) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Cut Holding; Palisade Capital Management Upped Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Position by $637,959

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 37,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 773,829 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.81M, up from 736,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 1.07M shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 27/04/2018 – Commercial Metals Company Celebrates the Dedication of New Micro Mill in Durant, Oklahoma; 21/05/2018 – CMC Honors Sprint with the 2018 Marketer of the Year Award; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – FY ACTIVE CLIENT NUMBERS ARE SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR ALTHOUGH FINAL QUARTER HAS SEEN AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – WELL PREPARED FOR ESMA’S MEASURES; 13/04/2018 – Alphamab’s Novel Her-2 Bispecific Antibody KN026 Gains IND Approval in China; CMC Validation of Its Proprietary Bispecific; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Cmc’s Proposed Notes; All Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 02/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS NAMES TRACY L. PORTER EVP-COO; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 10,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 576,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.01 million, down from 586,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $95.64. About 166,310 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20

Since September 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $23,813 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold OGS shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 38.10 million shares or 0.16% more from 38.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advsr Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 6,726 shares. Lifeplan Fin Gru Inc invested in 96 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) or 29,500 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 2,457 shares. Putnam Fl Invest holds 0.11% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 14,488 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Donaldson Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 4,237 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) or 43,999 shares. Fort Lp invested in 345 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 21,080 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,493 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 42 shares. Peoples Service invested 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) or 35,757 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 940 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity (VEU) by 7,000 shares to 515,465 shares, valued at $26.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone (NASDAQ:CONE) by 236,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Property G (NYSE:BRX).

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. OGS’s profit will be $18.46M for 68.31 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% negative EPS growth.

