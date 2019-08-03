One Gas (OGS) Holder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Increased Its Holding; Viasat (VSAT) Market Value Declined While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Cut Its Stake by $7.51 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 97,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 3.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.83M, down from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 369,691 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 36,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 26,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 140,579 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 529,500 shares to 375,124 shares, valued at $18.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co The (NYSE:DIS) by 270,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,601 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Llc reported 0.02% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 8,889 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Incorporated has 6,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0.02% or 75,607 shares in its portfolio. Invest Svcs Inc invested in 8,424 shares. Edgemoor Inc invested 0.03% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Natixis holds 0% or 2,271 shares. Aqr Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Td Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Moreover, Virtu Financial Lc has 0.01% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 118,054 shares.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 93,522 shares to 12.10M shares, valued at $130.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 82,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.67M were accumulated by New South Mngmt. The New York-based Millennium Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 100 shares. 5,531 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Lc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% stake. Prudential Fin holds 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 134,284 shares. 18,316 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Ameriprise Financial reported 145,990 shares. Smithfield Trust Company reported 40 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,541 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,500 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 9,883 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 8,194 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. Dirks Bruce Leroy sold $1.84 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider LAY B ALLEN sold $143,000. $6.14 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A on Tuesday, February 12.