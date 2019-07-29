ONE Gas Inc. (OGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) and Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). The two are both Gas Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Gas Inc. 87 2.89 N/A 3.29 26.57 Atmos Energy Corporation 101 4.25 N/A 4.22 23.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ONE Gas Inc. and Atmos Energy Corporation. Atmos Energy Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ONE Gas Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. ONE Gas Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has ONE Gas Inc. and Atmos Energy Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Gas Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 3.3% Atmos Energy Corporation 0.00% 9.5% 4%

Volatility and Risk

ONE Gas Inc.’s current beta is 0.37 and it happens to be 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Atmos Energy Corporation’s 0.26 beta is the reason why it is 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ONE Gas Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Atmos Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ONE Gas Inc. and Atmos Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Gas Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Atmos Energy Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

ONE Gas Inc.’s downside potential is -11.91% at a $80 consensus target price. Competitively Atmos Energy Corporation has a consensus target price of $115, with potential upside of 6.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Atmos Energy Corporation seems more appealing than ONE Gas Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of ONE Gas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.4% of Atmos Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. ONE Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Atmos Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ONE Gas Inc. 1.56% -0.47% 5.32% 7.07% 22.07% 9.94% Atmos Energy Corporation 0% -0.37% 4.3% 4.19% 15.18% 8.65%

For the past year ONE Gas Inc. has stronger performance than Atmos Energy Corporation

Summary

Atmos Energy Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors ONE Gas Inc.

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It distributes natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial, transportation, and wholesale and public authority customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 19,200 miles of distribution mains and transmission pipelines in Oklahoma; 13,100 miles of distribution mains and transmission pipelines in Kansas; and 10,400 miles of distribution mains and transmission pipelines in Texas, as well as had 50.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity under lease. It provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2 million customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. It operates in three segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2016, it owned approximately 70,593 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Regulated Pipeline segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services in the pipeline industry, including parking and lending arrangements, and inventory sales. It owns 5,446 miles of gas transmission and gathering lines. The Nonregulated segment provides natural gas management, marketing, transportation, and storage services to municipalities, local gas distribution companies, and industrial customers primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. This segment owns 111 miles of gas transmission and gathering lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.