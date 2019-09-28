ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Touches $95.25 High on Sep, 28; A-R-T- Advisors Cut By $5.33 Million Its Dte Energy Co (DTE) Stake

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Dte Energy Co (DTE) stake by 80.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 42,000 shares as Dte Energy Co (DTE)’s stock rose 2.50%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 10,100 shares with $1.29 million value, down from 52,100 last quarter. Dte Energy Co now has $24.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $132.49. About 729,994 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 04/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds; 09/04/2018 – DTE Energy Reaffirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 08/05/2018 – NextEnergy Partners with DTE Energy, Consumers Energy on Advanced Lighting Controls Summit; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE)

The stock of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) reached all time high today, Sep, 28 and still has $99.06 target or 4.00% above today’s $95.25 share price. This indicates more upside for the $5.02B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $99.06 PT is reached, the company will be worth $200.92M more. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $95.25. About 224,488 shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.02 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It has a 28.24 P/E ratio. It distributes natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial, transportation, and wholesale and public authority customers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold ONE Gas, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 38.10 million shares or 0.16% more from 38.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Intll Gp holds 135,316 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York accumulated 30,390 shares. Wills Grp Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 3,440 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 4,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management owns 16,278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Group Incorporated accumulated 232,257 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Lc has invested 0.05% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Blackrock Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 6.12 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 168,687 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Creative Planning accumulated 15,809 shares. Huntington Bankshares invested in 0% or 200 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 252,500 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Country Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Since September 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $23,813 activity. 250 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) shares with value of $23,813 were bought by Hart Tracy E.

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. OGS’s profit will be $18.46M for 68.04 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold DTE shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 126.35 million shares or 0.80% more from 125.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 112,371 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has invested 0.03% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Citigroup invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Guggenheim Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 109,994 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 77,465 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 19,884 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Company Limited Liability stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). First Citizens Retail Bank Commerce holds 20,859 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 1.20 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh owns 0% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 2,516 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Northern Tru Corp accumulated 2.47 million shares. Everence Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Victory Mgmt Inc has invested 0.44% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.94 million for 16.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.