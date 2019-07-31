ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Reaches $92.26 52-Week High; Shorts at GUD HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (GUDHF) Raised By 2.13%

GUD HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) had an increase of 2.13% in short interest. GUDHF’s SI was 124,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.13% from 122,300 shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 66 days are for GUD HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:GUDHF)’s short sellers to cover GUDHF’s short positions. It closed at $7.02 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) hit a new 52-week high and has $95.03 target or 3.00% above today’s $92.26 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.86 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $95.03 price target is reached, the company will be worth $145.83 million more. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $92.26. About 68,992 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20

More notable recent ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ONE Gas Inc (OGS) CEO Pierce Norton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ONE Gas (OGS) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c; Raises FY19 EPS Mid-Point Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ONE Gas Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ONE Gas, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Llc owns 64,712 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs holds 175 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 2,354 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 8,769 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 257 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 20,100 shares. Company Of Vermont reported 333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 2,122 shares. Edgemoor Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 767 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 607,050 shares.

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.86 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It has a 27.35 P/E ratio. It distributes natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial, transportation, and wholesale and public authority customers.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of consumer and industrial products in Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain, China, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $639.91 million. It operates through Oates, Automotive, and Davey divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm imports and distributes cleaning products comprising brush ware, mops, buckets, sponges, wipes, and scourers to retail and commercial customers.