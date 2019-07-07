ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Analysts See $0.42 EPS; STORM RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (SRMLF) Sellers Decreased By 0.83% Their Shorts

STORM RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had a decrease of 0.83% in short interest. SRMLF’s SI was 12,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.83% from 12,100 shares previously. It closed at $1.383 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report $0.42 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. OGS’s profit would be $22.13 million giving it 54.40 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $1.76 EPS previously, ONE Gas, Inc.’s analysts see -76.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $91.39. About 88,725 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ONE Gas, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 21,148 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 8,584 shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co owns 5,380 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Miller Howard Invs stated it has 0.12% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 168,221 shares. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). 14,353 are held by Amp Cap Investors Ltd. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Parkside State Bank Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Victory Management has 0.18% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 870,550 shares.

More notable recent ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ONE Gas Inc (OGS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Is Yielding 2.3% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 147% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ONE Gas Inc (OGS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.82 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It has a 27.74 P/E ratio. It distributes natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial, transportation, and wholesale and public authority customers.

Storm Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company has market cap of $150.31 million. It primarily owns interests in lands covering approximately an area of 109,000 net acres in 155 net sections located in Umbach, as well as interests in 119 sections covering approximately an area of 78,000 net acres situated in Horn River Basin, Northeast British Columbia. It currently has negative earnings.

More recent Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “InPlay Oil And Its Cardium Locations – Seeking Alpha” on December 28, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Chinook Energy: This Undiscovered Montney Gem Has Potential To Triple – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2016. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinook Energy: Free At Last And The Montney Growth Engine Begins At A Bargain Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 03, 2017 was also an interesting one.