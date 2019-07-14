ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Analysts See $0.42 EPS; National Security Group (NSEC) Has 0.33 Sentiment

National Security Group Inc (NSEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.34, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 1 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 3 sold and decreased holdings in National Security Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 63,285 shares, down from 91,801 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding National Security Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report $0.42 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. OGS’s profit would be $22.13 million giving it 54.31 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $1.76 EPS previously, ONE Gas, Inc.’s analysts see -76.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 111,816 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.81 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It has a 27.69 P/E ratio. It distributes natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial, transportation, and wholesale and public authority customers.

More notable recent ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ONE Gas Inc (OGS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Is Yielding 2.3% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 147% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ONE Gas Inc (OGS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ONE Gas, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 37,199 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) or 767 shares. Finance Corp owns 30 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Group has invested 0.02% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Citigroup Inc owns 30,401 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 91,401 shares. Westpac Bk, a Australia-based fund reported 66,700 shares. Hennessy has 1.05% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 254,675 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Cordasco Network has 0.02% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Natixis reported 2,271 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 448 shares. Loomis Sayles And L P has 288 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 39,767 shares.

More notable recent The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: AES, NNN, COKE, MVC, NSEC – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The National Security Group, Inc. Releases Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 03, 2017 – Nasdaq” on November 02, 2017. More interesting news about The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPDATE 3-Australian media decry raids on national broadcaster ABC and News Corp – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lieutenant General (ret) William C. Mayville, Jr Joins Korn Ferry, Bolstering Firm’s Cyber Security Expertise – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in The National Security Group, Inc. for 125 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 535 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in the company for 53,671 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,039 shares.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 2,136 shares traded or 225.61% up from the average. The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) has risen 17.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NSEC News: 14/05/2018 – The National Security Group, Inc. Releases Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC NSEC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.19; 13/04/2018 – The National Security Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The National Security Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; Revises Outlooks to Positive for; 14/05/2018 – National Security Group 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Security Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSEC); 21/05/2018 – Gregory Husisian, chair of the international trade & national security group at Foley & Lardner, expects agriculture products on a list of 106 U.S. goods targeted by Beijing will be the Trump administration’s focus in negotiating details on trade with China

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $85,792 activity.