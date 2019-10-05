ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Analysts See $0.35 EPS; Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report $0.35 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.90% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. OGS’s profit would be $18.46 million giving it 68.31 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, ONE Gas, Inc.’s analysts see -23.91% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $95.64. About 166,310 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Among 2 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $586.67’s average target is 10.86% above currents $529.18 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. Canaccord Genuity maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Monday, April 22. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $575 target. See Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $575.0000 610.0000

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $611.0000 575.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $684.0000 611.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $610 New Target: $575 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $630 New Target: $610 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

More notable recent ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are ONE Gas, Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold ONE Gas, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 38.10 million shares or 0.16% more from 38.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited invested in 8,638 shares. Westpac holds 66,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 80,464 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 83,901 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc holds 0.09% or 158,447 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 77,900 shares. Moreover, Spark Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.57% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Amer Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 135,316 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 21,371 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Fincl has 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 21,815 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset holds 52,607 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Mgmt reported 0% stake. Commerce Of Vermont invested in 0% or 333 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,950 shares.

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.04 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It has a 28.35 P/E ratio. It distributes natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial, transportation, and wholesale and public authority customers.

Since September 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $23,813 activity. Shares for $23,813 were bought by Hart Tracy E on Wednesday, September 25.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), The Stock That Zoomed 237% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Compelling Yet Counterintuitive Reason to Buy Intuitive Surgical Stock Right Now – Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “High-Tech Robotic Surgery Gets Specialized – Motley Fool” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing the Rule of 40 (And Why Investors Should Avoid Slack, Uber, and Jumia) – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

The stock increased 1.95% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $529.18. About 392,949 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 4,974 shares valued at $2.65 million was made by Myriam Curet on Tuesday, July 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold Intuitive Surgical, Inc. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Biondo Advsr Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 68,162 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Company owns 696 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co has 174,538 shares. 25 were accumulated by Tradewinds Management Ltd. Davis R M invested in 519 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Illinois-based Castleark Management Lc has invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Eastern Savings Bank has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund accumulated 2,408 shares. Scotia Inc reported 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Chevy Chase Trust holds 202,767 shares. 4,585 were reported by Karp Corp. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 1,917 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.21% or 156,425 shares. Citigroup reported 0.05% stake. Tocqueville Asset L P holds 0.18% or 26,898 shares.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $60.15 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 52.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.