One Gas Com (OGS) Holder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Stock Value Declined, Robecosam Ag Has Decreased by $17.29 Million Its Stake

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in One Gas Inc Com (OGS) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 121,168 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94M, down from 125,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in One Gas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94.58. About 153,648 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 131,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 163,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.65 million, down from 294,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 411,869 shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpp Plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 93,575 shares to 396,392 shares, valued at $24.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 63,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Global Opp Eqty Tr (BOE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold OGS shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 38.10 million shares or 0.16% more from 38.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff And Phelps Invest Management invested in 576,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0.02% or 74,553 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Moreover, Waddell & Reed has 0.04% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Company Of Vermont reported 333 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated accumulated 5.32M shares. Inc Ok reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Comerica Savings Bank owns 30,225 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% or 118,702 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 61,334 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 520 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 16,278 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd holds 0.42% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) or 103,905 shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 3,053 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel Incorporated reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. OGS’s profit will be $18.46M for 67.56 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “NFG or OGS: Which Is a Better Utility-Gas Distribution Stock? – Zacks.com” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ONE Gas (OGS) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since September 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $23,813 activity.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,000 shares to 80,743 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 28,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN).

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $32.00 million for 50.65 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold MPWR shares while 108 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 41.00 million shares or 2.01% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,498 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.01% or 13,259 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc reported 2,927 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westover Advsrs Ltd owns 0.46% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 6,855 shares. Earnest Partners owns 810,566 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Cap has 0.02% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Axa reported 19,180 shares. Old Bank & Trust In holds 2,925 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 614,692 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 128,265 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments has 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 294,093 shares. Intrust Bank Na holds 6,212 shares. Ent Fin Corporation reported 0% stake.