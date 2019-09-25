One Capital Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $487,312; Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Acropolis Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $354,844 as Share Price Rose

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 3,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 47,821 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, down from 51,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 20.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,563 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, down from 34,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 20.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 88,203 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt LP holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.06 million shares. Moreover, Wms Prns Limited Liability has 4.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 127,772 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S R Schill And Associates has invested 1.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prospector Prtn holds 2.93% or 159,650 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 67,676 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Camarda Lc invested in 2,677 shares. 41,529 were accumulated by Aimz Investment Lc. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company accumulated 6,642 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Limited accumulated 603,516 shares. Graham Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.04% or 265,000 shares. Jensen invested in 4.59M shares or 7.01% of the stock. Cwm Ltd holds 71,070 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt invested in 3.59% or 963,031 shares.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87 million and $654.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 9,675 shares to 336,613 shares, valued at $90.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 11,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $587.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 31,426 shares to 897,625 shares, valued at $26.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 10,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

