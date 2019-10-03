One Capital Management Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Cut by $677,903 as Shares Rose; Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) Holding Has Raised by Axa

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 4,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,386 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, down from 30,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $128.31. About 4.30M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN

Axa increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 32,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 187,688 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 154,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 65,745 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $587.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 59,350 shares to 737,302 shares, valued at $39.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) by 28,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRE).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94 billion for 29.70 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Condor Mngmt has 0.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,136 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.83% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Fernwood reported 6,918 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 1.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 33,504 shares. Chemung Canal Tru holds 74,810 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rothschild Inv Corp Il reported 66,954 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.81% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. 68,582 are owned by Montag A And Associates. M&R Mgmt stated it has 93,696 shares. Narwhal Management has invested 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whitnell & holds 1.84% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,184 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 475,841 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Company (Operating As Southport Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 13,453 shares. Lumbard Kellner Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,674 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,045 activity.

Axa, which manages about $25.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,042 shares to 73,350 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HASI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.1% or 31,823 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Management owns 16,675 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0% or 9,930 shares. 1 are held by Bessemer Grp. Hillsdale Inv Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 147,259 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 292,258 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon accumulated 444,799 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt owns 763,713 shares. Shelton Capital accumulated 64,000 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 42,775 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 300,977 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Company has invested 2.38% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Moreover, Sandy Spring Comml Bank has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 2,000 shares.