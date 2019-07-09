One Capital Management Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Trimmed by $643,167; As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Blackstone Group LP Cut Stake

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 3,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,779 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 24,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 1.93M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 310,700 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies 4Q Rev $35.2M; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 31.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.8 per share. After $-0.69 actual EPS reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $44.12 million activity. GRAY R BRADLEY also sold $601,200 worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) on Wednesday, January 9. Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. sold $43.24 million worth of stock or 2.00 million shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 325,000 shares to 525,700 shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.65 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.